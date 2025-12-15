KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 12/15/25

The Nebraska Unicameral Executive Board is voting to expel a state senator. The board voted unanimously to expel State Senator Dan McKeon from the legislature after he allegedly groped a female staff member at a party last spring. The Nebraska State Patrol cited McKeon for misdemeanor public indecency following an investigation in October .The legislature will have to act on the Executive Board's recommendation.

The Nebraska Department Health and Human Services is seeking to fill a position on the Medicaid Advisory Committee. A Medicaid clinical provider is being sought to fill a vacancy on the committee, which advises the Medicaid agency on programs and policy development. Applications for the position will be accepted until December 29th.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is participating in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" crackdown. The national campaign hopes to lower the number of drunk and impaired drivers on roadways throughout Lancaster County. The sheriff's office will increase the number of deputies in marked patrol cars during evening and night hours through the enforcement period. Additional enforcement begins tonight and continues through December 27th.The additional officers will focus on traffic law violations and detecting of impaired driving violations.

A former school counselor has filed a lawsuit against Archangels Catholic High School in Humphrey. The suit alleges she was fired for reporting a male teacher with grooming complaints. Melissa Braun filed the suit on Thursday in Platte County District Court. The suit says Braun was contacted by multiple parents of eighth-grade students with concerns that a male teacher shared "inappropriate sexual and obscene materials" with their children. Braun encouraged parents to contact the school superintendent and principal.

The University of Nebraska Board Of Regents is being sued by former head football coach Scott Frost. Frost filed a lawsuit on Friday accusing the university of breaching his contract by wrongly stopping payments he said are owed for 2025 and 2026. Frost claims the university said it would include the 2025 and 2026 liquidated damages which made a one-point-seven-million-dollar income tax liability for him for money he did not receive. Frost, who was fired in 2022, is seeking at least five-million-dollars in damages.