KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 12/16/25

Nebraska is joining a multi-state coalition in a lawsuit filed by the FTC against the operators of the rideshare company Uber. The lawsuit alleges that Uber used deceptive and unfair practices in selling Uber One subscription services, misled consumers about the amount of money they could save by subscribing to Uber One, and made it difficult to cancel the service. The suit seeks restitution penalties, costs, and an injunction against Uber for alleged violations of Nebraska's Consumer Protection Act and the U.S. Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act.

Mike Hilgers is running for reelection. Nebraska's Attorney General made the announcement today. He became AG in 2023, the 33rd person to hold the office. Prior to that he served in the State Legislature for six years. Hilgers says he will continue working "to honor the trust given to us by Nebraskans."

The Omaha City Council is set to consider a redevelopment plan. Developers are seeking more than four-million-dollars in tax increment financing from the city to help finance the 54-million-dollar affordable housing project at Ernie Chambers Court, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Plans call for renovating the 70 current apartment units and adding 130 units of mixed-income housing to the site.

The city of Omaha is permanently closing Cryer Swimming Pool. City officials say the decision is due to years of major repair expenses and significant plumbing repairs that are needed to restore the pool to a safe and operable condition. The 57-year-old pool will be demolished early next year and replaced by a sprayground next summer.

A polarizing college football player is entering the transfer portal. According to ESPN, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola plans to leave the Cornhuskers when the portal opens on January 2nd.He has two more seasons of eligibility and is seeking a program where he can develop for the next steps of his career. Raiola threw for two-thousand yards and 18 touchdowns this past season before suffering a season-ending injury. He is recovering from a broken right fibula which he suffered on November 1st.

College football bowl games start this week. Nebraska finished the regular season 7-and-5. The Cornhuskers will take on Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve.

The men's college hoops season is in full swing in Nebraska. Omaha is five-and-seven and will host York University tomorrow. Creighton is five-and-five and will visit Xavier on Wednesday. Nebraska is eleven-and-oh and will host North Dakota on Sunday.

