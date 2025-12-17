KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 12/17/25

The city of Alvo is under a boil water advisory. The advisory was issued after a fire hydrant was struck and repaired, resulting in a drop in water pressure. Residents are being urged to boil water being used for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth for one minute.

Some Nebraska lawmakers have gotten a look inside the so-called "Cornhusker Clink." State Senators Myron Dorn, Tom Brandt, Roger Clements, Margo Juarez, and Dan Lonowski toured the federal immigration detention facility in McCook yesterday. Last week, State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh said she was denied entry when she tried to inspect the facility. She and three other Senators didn't attend yesterday's tour, telling KOLN-TV they believe the event was "sanitized" and doesn't accurately depict operations at McCook.

More than a dozen people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Omaha. The blaze broke out yesterday at The Colonial Apartments on North 97th.Some of the residents had to be rescued from a third-floor balcony but no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is helping the 18 people were forced out of their apartments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Omaha championship boxer Terence Crawford is retiring. Crawford announced his retirement yesterday from a boxing career that included titles ranging from the lightweight division to super middleweight. He ends his career with a 42-and-zero record with 31 knockouts..

A portion of gambling winnings in Nebraska is being used for child support. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has collected more than 200 thousand dollars from gambling winnings of people who owe back child support since a program went into effect three months ago. The Gambling Winnings Setoff for Outstanding Debt Act was signed by Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen in 2024.

Omaha was in action Tuesday. The Mavericks crushed York University-Nebraska 105-58 at home. The Mavs have won three in-a-row to improve to 6-and-7.In other action, Creighton pays a visit to Xavier this evening. The Bluejays have lost back-to-back games to enter at 5-and-5.

The Nebraska women's basketball team will be back on the court this weekend. The 25th-ranked Cornhuskers will host California Baptist on Sunday morning in Lincoln. Britt Prince leads the team with 19.3 points per game. The Huskers will enter at 11-and-0.