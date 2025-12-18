KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 12/18/25

Nebraska will become the first state to pursue work requirements for Medicaid recipients. Governor Jim Pillen made the announcement yesterday. He says the state will implement the requirements as mandated by President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which apply to able-bodied recipients between 19-and-64. They will have to work 80 hours a month or be enrolled in an approved work program or community service. Pregnant women and the disabled are among the groups who will be exempt from the requirements.

A new election commissioner is appointed in Douglas County. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has selected Danielle Jense for the post. Jense replaces Brian Kruse, who will resign effective January 9th, and she will serve the remainder of his term, which runs through the end of 2027.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is announcing a multistate settlement with the retail chain Menards. The settlement with Menards is over a rebate program that multiple states alleged was marked incorrectly. Menards will pay the state of Nebraska more than 231-thousand-dollars as part of the settlement.

Republican Randy Feenstra says he could change tax increment financing programs used to encourage development. Feenstra is running for governor and spoke at a campaign event earlier this week saying property tax does not have a one-size-fits-all solution. Local governments have used tax increment financing to help attract developers through tax breaks. Those tax breaks often get funneled to the tax payer through increased property values. He says he doesn't want to eliminate TIF agreements all together but says the state needs to find ways to reduce the cost of property taxes for families.

Eastbound Farnam Street through Blackstone and 38th Street is again open to traffic. Omaha Public Works made the announcement yesterday. Officials say the reopening of the stretch of Farnam Street marks the completion of utility upgrades in the area for the Omaha Streetcar Project.

The Creighton men's basketball team is opening Big East Conference play on a winning note. Austin Swartz scored 27 points as the Bluejays defeated Xavier 98-to-57 last night in Cincinnati. Creighton improves to six-and-five overall.

Three Creighton volleyball players are receiving postseason honors. Ava Martin and Klara Reinhardt received AVCA All-America second team honors yesterday, while Ana Maeder received third team honors. Maeder was also named Big East setter of the year.