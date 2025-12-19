KIOS FM Local News For Friday 12/29/25

Dozens of people are indicted by a federal grand jury in Nebraska in an ATM jackpotting scam. Federal prosecutors say the 54 suspects took part in a conspiracy to deploy malware and steal millions of dollars from ATMs. Charges in the case range from conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists to conspiracy to commit money laundering. The defendants face between 20 and 335 years in prison if convicted.

Iowa is planning the America's Harvest festival next October to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary. A three-member task force appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds made the announcement on Thursday at the state Capitol. Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer says the festival will celebrate Iowa's role in feeding and fueling the world for the last 250 years. Multiple events will take place throughout the year including a celebration of 250 Iowans at the Iowa State Fair in August and the release of two documentaries produced by Iowa PBS. President Trump also announced a series of events that will take place in Washington DC.

American Airlines will begin service at Lincoln Airport in 2026. The carrier is adding nonstop flights to Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago. Winter service to Phoenix will follow next winter. The other flights will begin taking off from LNK in June. Additional details will be released at a later date.

Metropolitan Community College's Cybersecurity program is being recognized. The college's cybersecurity associate degree program was recently ranked 16th in the nation. The ranking is among 150 colleges, and all of the programs were designated by the NSA.

The college basketball season is rolling into another weekend. Kansas State will host South Dakota tomorrow morning. The Wildcats sit at 7-and-4.Elsewhere, Creighton hosts Marquette tomorrow night. The Bluejays are 6-and-5.Omaha visits Lamar tomorrow night. The Mavericks are 6-and-7.Number-15 Nebraska hosts North Dakota on Sunday night. The Cornhuskers will enter at 11-and-0.Number-17 Kansas is at home against Davidson on Monday night. The Jayhawks are 9-and-3.

The University of Nebraska is seeing an increase in concession revenue at its athletic events. Officials say that the total concession revenue was up by 75 percent this year. The start of alcohol sales at on-campus venues and the addition of new food options are being considered factors in the higher revenue.

The University of Nebraska is touting the success of its student-athletes in the classroom. Husker student-athletes set a school record with a three-point-four-six-four GPA this year. In addition, Nebraska led the Big Ten Conference with 117 fall Academic All-Conference selections.