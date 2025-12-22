KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 12/22/2025

A crash is to blame for a power outage in Douglas County. The Omaha Public Power District says a car collided with a power pole near 120th and Blondo streets early yesterday morning. The crash left more than 500 residents without power until crews were able to restore service.

One person is injured following a building fire in Omaha. The blaze broke out Saturday night in a multi-family dwelling near 38th Avenue and Jackson Street. One victim was rescued from the home and taken to a hospital in critical condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Omaha police are identifying a body that was found in a dumpster in Millard. The body of 47-year-old Cord Trout of Omaha was discovered in a dumpster near 136th Street and Discovery Drive on Saturday afternoon. The victim's death is under investigation.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is getting a new member of its leadership team. Governor Jim Pillen has announced Ashley Newmyer as the director of the Division of Public Health within the agency. Newmyer, who has been working with the Department of Health and Human Services since 2010, had served as interim Division of Public Health director since May.

Omaha residents are getting a chance to get rid of their unwanted Christmas trees after the holidays. Sites at the Kelley Softball Complex, 156th and F streets, the Henry Doorly Zoo parking lot, Orchard Park, and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park will be open until January 9th.Residents are being asked to remove all lights and ornaments from trees before disposal.

The University of Nebraska women's basketball team is celebrating another victory. Jessica Petrie scored 17 points as the Huskers defeated California Baptist 87-to-56 yesterday. Nebraska is undefeated after 12 games this season.

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has announced new coaching staff hires. The announcement is on the hiring of Lonnie Teasley and Roy Manning. Teasley will serve as the run game coordinator on the offensive staff. Manning will coach defensive edge players.