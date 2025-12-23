KIOS FM Local News For Tuesday, 12/23/25

Warren Buffett is set to step down from his role as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Greg Abel will take over operations of the company on January 1st. The 95-year-old Buffett has served as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway since 1970 when he became the company's majority shareholder.

Governor Kim Reynolds is saying Iowa will participate in the federal Summer EBT Program. She made the announcement in a report on Monday sent to The Gazette. The program will provide families with 120-dollars per child over three months. The money will be provided on pre-loaded electronic benefit transfer cards. The funding is being hailed for advancing healthy eating habits and bans recipients from using the money to purchase soda and sweets.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is suing a security camera and smart home product company. Hilgers alleges Resideo, which also does business as ADI Global Distribution, is selling cameras manufactured by Dahua and Hikvision, which the U.S. has identified as posing cybersecurity and national security risks. The lawsuit seeks to have Resideo address security risks posed by their cameras and to stop them from misleading customers.

The state of Nebraska is temporarily lifting federal hours-of-service requirements for commercial motor vehicle drivers hauling residential heating fuels. The executive order from Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen takes effect immediately and will remain in place through January 3rd.The waiver only applies to vehicles transporting specific residential heating fuels.

The cause of death of a man found dead in a Millard dumpster is revealed. Omaha police announced yesterday that 47-year-old Cord Trout died of cold exposure. Trout was found dead in a dumpster near 132nd and Q Street on Saturday.

The body of a missing woman has been found in Furnas County. Police in Lincoln say Jerica Hamre disappeared on July 3rd of last year. Now authorities say that human remains found in a shed in a rural Furnas County field last week have been confirmed as belonging to her. While a cause of death hasn't been officially determined, the case is being investigated as a homicide. The Lincoln Police Department says they're holding a person of interest on unrelated charges.

The Nebraska women's basketball team is heading into a new week still unbeaten. The 25th-ranked Cornhuskers beat California Baptist 87-to-56 in Lincoln. Jessica Petrie led the charge with a team-high 17 points. Amiah Hargrove had 15 points off the bench as the Huskers improved to 12-and-0. They will host Number-19 USC next Monday afternoon.