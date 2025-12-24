KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 12/24/25

Nebraska's minimum wage is set to increase. Starting January 1st, the state's minimum wage will increase from 13-dollars-and-50-cents to 15-dollars per hour. Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase initiative in November 2022.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is dropping a lawsuit against Omaha Public Power District. At issue was the utilities plan to refuel and retire electric generation units at its North Omaha Station. However last Thursday, OPPD voted to delay the retirement of the coal-burning plant. Hillger says that decision keeps "critical generation online. "He says he's filed a notice of "voluntary dismissal" of the lawsuit.

Rural Iowa communities are using eight-million dollars in grants and loans to improve water systems. The money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will be used to purchase firetrucks and upgrade water distribution systems throughout the state. More than seven-million is directed to projects in Russell, Ricketts, Pisgah and Marshall County. The city of Russell is receiving more than three-million to update old pipes while Pisgah was awarded nearly two-point-five million to improve its wells and ground storage sites. Iowa's Rural Development Director says the funding helps rural and agricultural communities gain a more solid footing for the future.

An Omaha woman is sentenced for leaving threatening voicemails to a congressman. The woman, who was 21-years-old at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty in federal court last week and was sentenced to serve one month in prison. Authorities say the woman, who suffered from a mental illness and claimed she did not remember making the calls, allegedly left voicemails for a congressman in February. Investigators say the woman also called the White House.

Nebraska and national officials are reacting to former Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse's cancer diagnosis. Sasse revealed yesterday that he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Vice President J.D. Vance and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson were among those offering prayers for Sasse. Senator Pete Ricketts called Sasse's friendship a blessing.

Red Cloud Community Schools is moving forward with a new leader. The school board voted this week to extend a contract to Dr. Randy Gilson to serve as interim superintendent. Gilson currently serves as superintendent of Blair Community Schools, but he submitted his resignation last month and will be available to work in Red Cloud next semester.