KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 12/25/25

No injuries are reported following a fire in La Vista. The fire broke out yesterday morning at an electronic manufacturing business near 120th Street and Cary Circle. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Christmas Eve began with a stolen U-Haul chase for state troopers. Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they spotted the truck in Ralston and followed it to Omaha's midtown area this morning. It eventually hit a dead end near Turner Boulevard and Pacific Street. Pictures from WOWT-TV show the truck pulled into a front yard, surrounded by patrol vehicles. Further details haven't been released.

The remains of two Iowa National Guard soldiers killed in Syria are back home. Bodies of Staff Sergeant Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar and Staff Sergeant William Nathaniel Howard arrived at Des Moines Airport around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. An honorable transfer of remains was conducted by the Iowa National Guard. The event was private but Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Joni Ernst were at the ceremony. Both soldiers were promoted posthumously after they were killed in an ambush by ISIS forces on December 13th.

Democrat Josh Turek is receiving support from a labor union that represents workers in Iowa. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 222 endorsed Turek for his record on worker protections and support of organized labor. Turek is running for the open U.S. Senate seat that Republican Joni Ernst will vacate when her term is up in 2026.Three other Democrats are vying for the party's nomination. Turek currently serves as a State House Representative for Council Bluffs.

Open Door Mission in Omaha is making sure families in need have a happy holiday. The mission received more than 800 gifts yesterday to give to families and children. A banquet also took place at the mission yesterday evening, and the mission will have a brunch and dinner today.

Local men's college hoops action resumes on Sunday. Kansas State will host UL Monroe, while Omaha is on the road against Oregon. On Tuesday, Number-13 Nebraska will host New Hampshire, while Creighton entertains Butler.Number-17 Kansas returns to the court on the road against UCF next Saturday night.

The Nebraska women's basketball team is taking some time away from the court. The 24th-ranked Cornhuskers will host Number-16 USC on Monday afternoon in Lincoln. The Huskers will enter at 12-and-0 overall and 1-and-0 in conference play.