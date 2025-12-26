KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 12/26/25

A 69-year-old man is dead following a "freak accident" at a Nebraska McDonald's drive-thru. Grand Island Police report the victim, Michael Dickinson, was pinned between his vehicle and the building while reaching out of the window for payment. Dickinson was the only person in the car. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. A McDonald's employee was also injured while attempting to help and was treated at the hospital. Authorities say an Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The Great Plains Health Care Foundation in North Platte is receiving a donation. The foundation has received a 100-thousand-dollar gift from Medica Insurance Company. The donation will be used to expand access to orthopedic care at the Great Plains Health Orthopedics facility.

The Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign is working to help Omaha area residents in need. Salvation Army officials say they saw an 18 percent increase in need for Christmas this year. Officials say much of the increase in need is related to a rise in food pantry requests. The Salvation Army is on track to reach is goal of three-point-three million dollars raised this season.

The Dickinson County Iowa Board of Supervisors are giving county employees a three-percent salary raise. A county compensation board recommended a five-percent raise but it was lowered to three percent by the supervisors. The lower number was approved on Tuesday in a three-to-two vote. The compensation board study shows Dickinson County is the fourth-most expensive place to live in the state. A one-thousand dollar stipend for the supervisor chairman was also approved by the board.

The Nebraska Lottery says a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Omaha this week. Officials say the ticket was bought at a Speedee Mart and is worth 50-thousand-dollars.The ticket must be claimed in Lincoln at the lottery headquarters, which is closed until Monday for the holidays. This comes after a winning ticket for the one-point-eight-billion-dollar Powerball mega jackpot ticket was reportedly sold in Arkansas.

A pair of local men's college hoops programs will be on the hardwood on Sunday. Kansas State will host UL Monroe, while Omaha is on the road against Oregon. On Tuesday, Number-13 Nebraska will host New Hampshire, while Creighton entertains Butler.Number-17 Kansas returns to play on the road against UCF next Saturday night.

The number-14 Iowa women's basketball team will try to get back into the win column when they host Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 90-64 loss to number-one UConn last Saturday. Iowa is 10-and-2 this season. Sunday's game tips off at 3:00PM.