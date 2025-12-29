KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 12/29/25

Two firefighters are recovering after battling a blaze in Omaha. The flames erupted before noon at a house in the area of 24th and Hartman. A crew member was searching the house and became disoriented, triggering a second alarm. They were able to rescue themselves and escaped out of a window. A second crew member was taken to the hospital to be treated for a laceration. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One person is found dead following an explosion near Murdock. Cass County deputies responded to the report of a house explosion near Highway One and 322nd Street on Saturday and found an 86-year-old woman dead inside the burning home. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

An elderly missing man has been found dead. Seventy-two-year-old Roger Hildebrandt was last seen on Monday. His vehicle was found at a campsite in Fontenelle Forest the next day, and family members say he was known for hiking in the area. Authorities discovered his body on Christmas Eve. Further details haven't been released.

Eppley Airfield in Omaha is getting a financial boost. The airport has secured a 10-million-dollar federal Airport Infrastructure Grant. The grant will be used to support the construction of concourse and security checkpoint areas, and gates at the existing terminal.

The Cornhuskers are taking the field this week for their bowl game. Nebraska will play Number-15 Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on Wednesday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium. The Huskers will enter the matchup at 7-and-5.

Omaha was knocked off on the hardwood. The Mavericks lost to Oregon 80-57 yesterday in Eugene. The Mavs had a four-game win streak snapped to fall to 7-and-8.In tomorrow's action, Nebraska will host New Hampshire while Creighton entertains Butler. Kansas returns to play on the road against Big 12 rival UCF on Saturday afternoon.

The Nebraska women's basketball team is back on the court. The 24th-ranked Cornhuskers will host Number-16 USC this afternoon in Lincoln. The Huskers will enter at 12-and-0 overall and 1-and-0 in conference play.