KIOS FM Local News For Tuesday, 12/30/25

The state of Nebraska is receiving hundreds of millions of dollars through the Rural Health Transformation Program. The state is set to receive more than 218-million-dollars in year one of the five-year program. The program is part of a five-year, 50-billion-dollar initiative established by the One Big Beautiful Bill signed into law by President Trump this year. Officials say the money will be used to help residents living in rural areas have equal access to quality care.

The State of Iowa is getting over 200-million dollars in federal funds to help support rural healthcare. Governor Kim Reynolds and state health officials announced the investment in the "Healthy Hometowns" initiative yesterday. The money comes from the federal government's Rural Health Transformation Program, an effort meant to offset some of the Medicaid cuts included in President Trump's previously-passed finance bill. Iowa health officials say the funding will support rural health providers, make health records more accessible, and provide for investments in telehealth and mobile care centers.

A fire broke out at Pillen Family Farms this week. Firefighters in Humphrey rushed to the scene early yesterday after the flames erupted inside of a hog barn. Their efforts to battle the blaze were hampered by the cold as well as the wind. The barn was destroyed, but there's no word on the number of hogs that were lost. No injuries were reported. The farm was founded in 1993 by Governor Jim Pillen.

A Lancaster County couple is the victim of a scam. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says a Hickman couple, ages 82 and 84, were scammed out of 250-thousand-dollars.Authorities say the couple receive an email in August from someone claiming to be from Amazon who said their account was compromised, a duplicate account was made, and they owed 200-thousand-dollars on that account. The couple was also told by scammers claiming to be FBI agents that there was a mole at the Hickman bank and to not contact their bank.

The University of Nebraska men's basketball team is returning to court for the final time in 2025.The Huskers will host New Hampshire tonight at 8:00 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is undefeated after 12 games this season. In other action, Omaha is visiting South Dakota State on Thursday afternoon.The Mavericks are 7-and-8.On Saturday, Number-17 Kansas is set to visit UCF, while Kansas State hosts Number-10 BYU.

The Nebraska women's hoops team has been handed its first loss of the season. Number-24 Nebraska lost to 16th-ranked USC 74-66 in Big Ten play in Lincoln. Britt Prince had a game-high 18 points as the Huskers dropped to 12-and-1.They will visit Number-14 Iowa on Thursday afternoon.