KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 12/31/25

It's a victory for Democrats in Iowa. Democrat Renee Hardman beat out Republican challenger Lucas Loftin for state senator during yesterday's special election. The win prevented Republicans from regaining a supermajority in the chamber. The state Senate seat has been vacant since October with the death of Senator Claire Celsi.

Iowa is encountering another outbreak of bird flu. The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports the latest outbreak in Dallas County, affecting a flock of fifteen birds, including chickens and ducks. This is the state's tenth case of bird flu within domestic birds this year.

An Iowa-based company is recalling dog treats sold in seven states due to a potential salmonella contamination. The recall from Consumer Supply Distributing affects Country Vet Biscuits - Original Meaty Flavor and Heartland Harvest Dog Biscuits. Both products have an expiration date of September 26, 2026. These products were sold in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Montana, and Nebraska.

A University of Nebraska regent is stepping down. Regent Elizabeth O'Connor announced yesterday that she will resign effective January 9th. O'Connor was charged with one court of DUI causing serious bodily injury following a head-on crash in Omaha this past May.

Violating Iowa's hands-free law could cost you in 2026. Currently, law enforcement has only been able to issue warnings, but beginning on January 1st, drivers will be issued fines for violating the law. Law enforcement will be able to issue a fine of one-hundred dollars to any driver violating the law, a five-hundred-dollar fine for violations resulting in injuries, and a one-thousand-dollar fine for violations resulting in death.

A new Iowa law will allow residents to celebrate the New Year with fireworks. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law back in May that prohibits local governments from banning or restricting fireworks on July 3rd, July 4th, and December 31st. This means fireworks are allowed on private property from 9 a.m. on December 31st until 12:30 a.m. on January first.

The Omaha RiverFront saw a record number of visitors in 2025.The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority says two-point-three-million people have visited the riverfront this year. Officials say events like the Fourth of July celebration and Bud Crawford's homecoming parade helped contribute to the record crowds in the area.

