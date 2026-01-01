KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 1/1/26

Warren Buffett is officially retired. Yesterday marked the 95-year-old Buffett's final day as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway after six decades leading the company. Greg Abel takes over as Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

Omaha's New Year's Eve fireworks show is cut short. Officials say a person emerged from the Missouri River bank near the fireworks firing zone last night and tripped over a cord, disabling the remainder of the show. No one was injured, and Omaha police are investigating the incident.

Changes for school bus driver training in Iowa are taking effect with the start of the new year. House File 395 allows school districts to determine whether bus drivers are required to complete a specific training course. Previous state rules made those courses mandatory. Drivers will still need to maintain the same licensing requirements, which include a commercial driver's license with passenger and school bus endorsements.

An Iowa teen's life-saving organ donations are being recognized during the famed Rose Parade in Pasadena, California today. A float featuring an artistic portrait of 13-year-old Natalie McCleary of Muscatine County will be part of the procession, sponsored by organ procurement organization OneLegacy. Natalie passed away by suicide in 2022 after losing her battle with depression. Her family says Natalie's organs saved the lives of six people, including a nine-year-old girl who received her heart.

Local men's college basketball action rolls on today. Omaha visits South Dakota State this afternoon. Tomorrow, Number-13 Nebraska hosts ninth-ranked Michigan State in Big Ten competition. Kansas and Kansas State begin Big 12 play on Saturday. The 17th-ranked Jayhawks will visit UCF, while the Wildcats host 10th-ranked BYU. Creighton pays a visit to Seton Hall on Sunday morning.

The University of Nebraska football team is ending its season on a losing note. Quarterback T.J. Lateef threw for 182 yards and a touchdown as the Huskers fell to Utah 44-to-22 yesterday in the Las Vegas Bowl. Nebraska finishes the season with a record of seven-and-six.

The Nebraska women's hoops team is looking to bounce back from its first loss. The 25th-ranked Cornhuskers visit Number-14 Iowa this afternoon in Iowa City. The Huskers enter at 12-and-1 overall and 1-and-1 in conference play.