KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 1/2/26

A person who disrupted Omaha's New Year's Eve fireworks show is believed to have been at the wrong place at the wrong time. Wednesday night's fireworks display was disrupted by a person who emerged from the Missouri River bank and then entered the firing zone. The person was asked to leave the area, but tripped over a cord, which caused the show to prematurely end. Omaha police are investigating the incident, but they do not believe that it was intentional.

Nebraska's minimum wage is increasing to start the new year. As of yesterday, the state's minimum wage was 15-dollars per hour, which marked a one-dollar and 50 cent increase from 2025. The change comes as a result of an initiative approved by Nebraska voters in 2022.

Three men are under arrest for copper theft in Omaha. Police say a CenturyLink employee spotted three people on camera cutting pipes underneath the Blondo Street bridge at 117th Street on Wednesday morning. Cirino Caniglia, Jerry Hall, and Mark Kurtz were arrested and charged with theft and criminal mischief.

A teenager is under arrest following a road rage incident in Douglas County. Deputies were called to the area of 180th and Ida streets early yesterday morning after two vehicles crashed and one person was armed with a gun. Investigators say an argument at a house party took place, and juveniles in a car then allegedly tried to run juveniles in a truck off the road. At one point, a facsimile firearm was pointed at the victim's vehicle, and a 17-year-old was taken into custody after fleeing into a wooded area.

A college student in Henderson, Iowa is likely the youngest mayor in the United States. Twenty-year-old Eva Fipps recently took office in the Mills County community. Fipps says her involvement in the American Legion Auxiliary Girls' program got her interested in public service, while Henderson City Hall Clerk Candace Knop suggested that she run for office. Fipps is not the only young person with a leadership role in Mills County. County Supervisor Jack Sayers is just 19 years old and Silver City Mayor Joseph Jaworski is 21.

The University of Nebraska women's basketball team is starting the new year with a loss. Britt Prince scored 27 points, but the Huskers fell on the road to Iowa yesterday 86-to-76.Nebraska is 12-and-two overall.

The University of Nebraska men's basketball team is returning the court. The Huskers will host Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena tonight at 8:02 p.m. Nebraska is undefeated after 13 games this season.