KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 1/5/26

Nebraska politicians are reacting to the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the U.S. military. Maduro and his wife have been brought to the United States to face charges related to drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, according to the Trump administration. Congressman Don Bacon says Maduro and his predecessor took Venezuela from the richest to the poorest country in South America and destroyed its democracy. Senator Pete Ricketts called Maduro an illegitimate dictator and a narcoterrorist responsible for the deaths of countless Americans. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds calls the decision to take Maduro into custody "decisive action" from the president and Senator Chuck Grassley points out the U.S. Justice Department has had a warrant out for Maduro's arrest since 2020.Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart is critical of Trump's operation, calling it a "war for oil" and demanding that Iowa's delegation in Congress do more to check the president's military orders.

Retired Marshalltown Police Chief Mike Tupper is launching a bid for the Iowa House. Tupper announced his candidacy in the Iowa House District 52 race over the weekend. The former chief says he will focus on fully-funding schools, making housing more affordable, and improving community safety if elected to represent his neighbors. Iowa House District 52 covers Marshalltown and a small section of Marshall County. The seat is currently held by Republican Representative David Blom.

Two juveniles are safe after being rescued from the roof of a department store in Norfolk. Emergency crews were called after the juveniles got stuck on the roof of the Kohl's at Sunset Plaza Mall early Saturday morning. Authorities say the juveniles had stolen a ladder to access the roof, but the ladder broke leaving them stranded. No injuries were reported.

Dozens of impaired drivers are removed from the road in Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says 83 drivers were arrested during the "Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over" campaign between December 10th and January 1st. Troopers also issued more than 17-hundred citations for speeding during the campaign.

A man serving a life sentence for murder has died behind bars. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services say63-year-old Vern Krimmel passed away yesterday at the Reception And Treatment Center, where he was being treated for an unknown condition. He was handed life in prison for a Douglas County murder in 1983.His death is under investigation.

A new quarterback is joining the University of Nebraska football program. According to multiple reports, Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey has committed to the Huskers for the 2026 season. Minchey threw for 296 yards and ran for 81 yards and a touchdown in a backup role at Notre Dame in 2025.