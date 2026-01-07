KIOS FM Local News For Wednesday, 1/7/26

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Rodney Bennett is set to receive a seven-figure severance. Bennett, who will resign effective January 12th, has reached an agreement with the university that includes more than one-point-one-million-dollars in severance and benefits. The UNL chapter of the American Association of University Professors has condemned the agreement, which was approved yesterday by the Board of Regents.

The celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States is underway in Nebraska. Nebraska officials officially launched the state's observance yesterday and proclaimed 2026 as "America's 250th Anniversary in Nebraska. The Nebraska Semi-Quincentennial Commission is coordinating dozens of special events around the state this year to celebrate the nation's anniversary.

An Omaha area community college campus is closed. Metropolitan Community College's Elkhorn Valley campus is closed today because of a water main break. All classes and other events at the campus are cancelled.

Smoke filled the air when a fuel tanker caught fire today in Lancaster County. KOLN-TV reports Fire and Rescue crews were called to a location on South 12th and Broad streets around 10:30 this morning in Princeton. The flames were quickly contained and there were no reports of any injuries. Further details haven't been released.

Lincoln officials are releasing the winning names from the 2025 Name That Snowplow contest. Topping the list with 226 votes is Scoopy Doo, submitted by Macaria Torres. That's followed by the Brinestone Plowboy, Snowbiwan Kenobi and Teddy Snowsevelt. Keeping with the presidential theme is Snowbraham Lincoln, and rounding out the list are the Blizzard Wizard, Plowasaurus Rex and Albert Icestein. They'll be in service in Lincoln as soon as this spring.