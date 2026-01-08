KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 1/8/25

Nebraska's unemployment rate is holding steady. The state's jobless rate in November was three percent, which was unchanged from the previous report two months earlier in September. No unemployment report in Nebraska for October was released.

Dozens of Nebraska households are being impacted by EBT fraud and card skimming cases. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, more than 130 households statewide have been affected. Officials say most of the recent fraud cases have taken place in the Lincoln area, and investigators have confiscated three skimming devices to date.

Police are investigating after a wandering child was found in a north Omaha neighborhood. A girl between the ages of three-and-six years old was found near 36th Street and Reddick Avenue yesterday morning and taken to Project Harmony. Authorities later located the girl's mother, who may face child neglect charges.

Flags in Nebraska are lowered to half-staff. Governor Jim Pillen ordered that all flags be lowered following a directive from President Trump. The order honors California Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who died on Monday. Flags remained lowered until last night at sunset.

The 109th Legislature's second session is now underway .Lawmakers convened at 10:00 a.m. at the State Capitol, where they're facing a deficit of 471-million-dollars.They'll now get to work trying to balance the budget. The 60-day session will be shorter than the first, which was 90-days long.

Meanwhile, legislators have received a report on the conduct of State Senator Dan McKeon. He was cited in October for misdemeanor public indecency after he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman over her clothes at a party in Lincoln, prompting the Nebraska Unicameral Executive Board unanimously recommended to expel McKeon from the legislature. The report found that "the senator's conduct does not constitute actionable sexual harassment" but added that "actionable is not tantamount to acceptable." McKeon is facing misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident, and is due in court later this month.

The men's college basketball season continues in Nebraska. Omaha is at home against North Dakota tomorrow night. The Mavericks have lost three in-a-row to enter at seven-and-10.In other action, Number-11 Nebraska will pay a visit to Indiana on Saturday morning. The Cornhuskers are 15-and-0.