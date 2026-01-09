KIOS FM Local News For Friday, 1/9/26

A state lawmaker is introducing a resolution to impeach Nebraska Regent Elizabeth O'Connor. O'Connor is planning to resign after she was charged with DUI in connection with a crash that left one person injured in May 2025.The resolution from State Senator Kathleen Kauth calls for impeaching O'Connor if she fails to resign at the next Board of Regents meeting.

The Nebraska Board of Regents is delaying its vote on an 800-million-dollar deal to buy out Clarkson Regional Health's share in Nebraska Medicine. The regents have rescheduled their meeting until next Thursday after 33 state senators urged them to delay the vote until the public gets a chance to learn more about the proposed deal.

Omaha Public Schools is continuing to address teacher shortages. The district says a partnership program with the University of Nebraska Omaha is helping to get more teachers into the classrooms.The program allows people to student teach in the district before being hired.

A former Nebraska State Senator is running for Douglas County Treasurer. Tony Vargas is running for the seat, and he has received the support of Omaha Mayor John Ewing, who previously served as county treasurer for nearly 20 years. Vargas served on the Omaha Public Schools Board prior to serving eight years in the state senate.

The Blair Fire Department will be under new leadership. Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard resigned last week after an anonymous letter was sent to Blair city officials. Leonard was in his second stint as Blair Fire Chief, and city officials say an investigation involving Leonard is ongoing.

Another candidate is entering the race for Lancaster County Sheriff. Jay Pitts is running for sheriff in the 2026 election. Pitts has worked for the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and the Lincoln Airport.

Organizations are stepping up to help workers who will lose their jobs when the Tyson plant in Lexington closes. The Lexington Community Foundation hosted an event for employees impacted by the closure with information about services including rent, food, health care, and utility assistance. Workers needing help can also apply for assistance at the Lexington Welcome Center starting on Monday.