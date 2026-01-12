KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 1/12/26

A group of Nebraska residents is speaking out against recent actions involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Protests were held in Omaha and other cities across the nation on Saturday in the aftermath of the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis and the shooting of two people by ICE agents in Portland. Saturday's protest took place near 72nd and Dodge where people lined the streets with signs calling for change.

Omaha City Councilman Brinker Harding is running for Congress. The Republican is trying to replace current Nebraska Second District Congressman Don Bacon, who is not seeking re-election this year. Former Nebraska State Senator Brett Lindstrom announced last summer that is also running for Bacon's seat.

A traffic stop in Lincoln has lead to the arrest of some alleged ATM thieves. A Lancaster County deputy pulled over a car on I-80 yesterday, and smelled the odor of marijuana. The driver consented to a search, and authorities say they discovered three backpacks containing a total of 140-thousand-dollars.It was later determined that all three people in the vehicle were suspects in an ATM robbery in Omaha earlier in the day.

Upgrades are coming to the Papio Bay Aquatic Center. The city of Papillion has received a one-point-one-million-dollar grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Civic and Community Center Financing Fund. The grant will be used to expand the aquatic center swimming pool, add a new diving area, and build more slides. Construction on the project will start later this year.

Sioux City is posting 42 parcels of land for sale over the next few weeks. Some of the land has been maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department. Neighborhood Services Manager Jill Wanderscheid says many of the lots are in residential areas and expected to be filled with residential buildings. Some of the lots are expected to house with multi-family units. The total space of the land equates to about nine-point-five acres.

The University of Nebraska gymnastics team is mourning the death of a coach. Husker assistant gymnastics coach Jim Hartung has passed away at the age of 65.Hartung led the Huskers to four NCAA team titles as a student-athlete, and he helped lead the U.S. Men's Gymnastics Team to a gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics. He spent the last 19 seasons as an assistant coach for the Huskers.

The college basketball season is rolling into a new week. Creighton will play host to Seton Hall tomorrow night. The Bluejays are 10-and-7. Omaha returns to play on the road against Oral Roberts on Saturday night. The Mavericks are 8-and-11.