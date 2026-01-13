KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 1/13/26

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is under new leadership. Katherine Ankerson began her new duties as interim chancellor yesterday. She replaces former UNL Chancellor Rodney Bennett, who resigned yesterday and is set to receive more than one-point-one-million-dollars in severance and benefits.

Elizabeth O'Connor is no longer a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. O'Connor officially resigned from the board yesterday, just three days after she submitted her formal resignation to Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen. O'Connor has pleaded not guilty to DUI charges following a May 2025 crash in Omaha that left a passenger in her car with a broken back and pelvis.

The Nebraska Unicameral's Executive Board voted unanimously this morning to approve a resolution calling for state Senator Dan McKeon to be expelled. He was cited in October for misdemeanor public indecency after he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman over her clothes at a party in Lincoln. They made the move during a public hearing that took place before today's legislative session began. Lawmakers are set to debate McKeon's expulsion tomorrow.

The Criss Library at the University of Nebraska's Omaha campus was evacuated yesterday. WOWT-TV reports everyone was forced to leave the building Monday morning because of a potential threat. The library remained closed through 3:00 in the afternoon, and people are being told to avoid the area. Monday was the first day of UNO's spring semester.

The Douglas County Treasurer's Office in Midtown Omaha is closed this morning. Officials say the office at 84th and Chicago streets will be closed until noon today to undergo building maintenance. The office is expected to be open today from noon until 4:00 p.m.

A runway construction project is underway at the Lincoln Airport. The LNK Runway 18-36 project calls for the nearly 13-thousand-foot-long runway to get a full rebuild.Officials say the nearly two-year project will improve the runway's safety and reliability.

Nebraska's former starting quarterback is making a decision on his future in college football. Cornhuskers transfer QB Dylan Raiola will remain in the Big Ten after announcing his commitment to Oregon. The former five-star recruit has started 23 games over the past two seasons with the Huskers. Raiola is currently recovering from a broken right fibula that he suffered in a loss to USC on November 1st.He has thrown for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his two college seasons.

