KIOS FM Local News For Wednesday, 1/14/26

Governor Kim Reynolds outlines her vision during her final Condition of the State address. She says her focus will be on issues like property tax relief, cancer prevention and education funding. Reynolds began her speech with a tribute to the two families of the Iowa National Guard soldiers killed in Syria last month. The Iowa Democratic Party quickly issued a rebuttal by Rob Sand, who is running to replace Reynolds. Sand said if elected, his focus would be on layoffs across the state and a decline in education rankings compared to the rest of the nation.

Anti-ICE protesters rally ahead of the Condition of the State address. The protesters held signs in the Iowa State Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday where Governor Kim Reynolds gave her annual speech. It was her final speech as governor as term limits force her to step down from the role. Similar protests are happening across the country after the shooting death of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Protesters referred to ICE as the modern-day Gestapo and said they have an "obligation to speak up."

Authorities are confirming a federal immigration enforcement operation in Lincoln. The operation took place last night near 32nd and Orchard Streets, and Lincoln police said officers were at the scene to ensure citizen safety. The Nebraska State Patrol says it also assisted on the scene with the Homeland Security Investigations case involving a warrant.

Three Texas men accused of committing ATM robberies nationwide are under arrest. Omaha Police were called to a bank near 24th and L street on January 7th after a robbery and got a description of the suspects. Lincoln police later arrested the suspects following a chase, and 22-year-old Jacob Wallace, 21-year-old Kendris Boston, and 25-year-old Kaleb Tshibangu were booked into the Douglas County Jail on robbery charges.

Nebraska State Senator Dan McKeon has resigned. He stepped down from the legislature this morning, before a scheduled vote on whether to remove him from the legislature. He was cited in October for misdemeanor public indecency after he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman over her clothes at a party in Lincoln. McKeon has a court appearance later this month on that case.

University of Nebraska Omaha Chancellor Joanne Li's responsibilities with the Federal Reserve are increasing. Li has been appointed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's head office Board of Directors as the Omaha Branch board chair for 2026.Directors meet several times per year to discuss economic, financial, and business conditions. Li was appointed to the Omaha Branch Board of Directors in 2023.