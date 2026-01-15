KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 1/15/26

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is calling for a criminal investigation into the removal of a Nebraska Capitol display about American history. Pillen showed a security video that appeared to show State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha removing several displays of The Founders Museum traveling exhibit on January 7th, and a photo showed the items in her office. The display was made by the conservative nonprofit PragerU, and they were put up at the capitol as part of the nation's 250th anniversary celebration.

A former Nebraska state senator is returning to the legislature. Governor Jim Pillen announced yesterday that he has appointed former State Senator Fred Meyer of St. Paul to the District 41 seat formerly held by Dan McKeon. McKeon resigned from the State Senate this week after he was cited in October for misdemeanor public indecency after he allegedly touched a woman over her clothes at a party in Lincoln last year.

Nebraska state lawmakers may soon have to take a civics test. A group of five state senators has proposed a bill that would require all state legislators to take a civics test after they take office. The state would post the test results on the Legislature's website, and those who fail the test would be able to attend a civics seminar.

A member of the Trump cabinet is bringing her national listening tour to Nebraska. U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer visited Omaha yesterday. She toured Union Pacific's training center at 14th and Douglas and its dispatch center at Ninth and Jones streets.Chavez-DeRemer says her goal is to keep young workers in their home states.

Two Nebraska schools are being honored at the national level for academic achievement. Adams Elementary in Omaha and Bridgeport Elementary in Bridgeport were among 63 schools nationwide named to the 2025 National ESEA Distinguished Schools list. Adams Elementary was recognized for closing achievement gaps, and Bridgeport Elementary was honored for academic growth and exceptional student performance.

A former University of Nebraska football player is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame. Ndamukong Suh is one of 22 members of the Hall of Fame's class of 2026.He becomes the 21st Nebraska player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the fourth Husker defensive lineman to receive the honor.