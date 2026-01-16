KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 1/16/26

Governor Jim Pillen has outlined his plan for Nebraska's future while taking a look back at past accomplishments. He delivered his annual State of the State address today at the State Capitol. Pillen touted his administration, saying they helped shrink the government to improve outcomes and cut costs and waste last year. He then shifted to growing the state's economy, saying he supports a bill that gives owners a ten-percent tax credit if they expand their businesses over a decade. The governor added that despite the progress over the last year, Nebraska must continue to decrease government spending.

Bail reductions have been denied to a pair of alleged sex traffickers in Omaha. Former city employee Amy Hicks and Douglas Johnson appeared in court today, asking that their ten-million dollars bonds be lowered. They're among five people arrested in a human trafficking and prostitution investigation back in October. The judge today ordered the bonds to remain the same, and said both defendants will stay behind bars through their trials. The county attorney says if convicted, those charged could face prison sentences of more than a century.

A fire is under investigation in Omaha. The fire broke out at an apartment building near Westwood Lane and West Center Road yesterday. No injuries were reported, and the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical event.

The theft of copper wire is under investigation in southeastern Nebraska. The Gage County Sheriff's Office says damage to an irrigation pivot was found near South 108th Road and East Spruce Road between Wymore and Barneston. Authorities are advising property owners to check their fields and buildings and report any damage or thefts.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo is welcoming a new family member. They say that Neville, a three-year-old southern white rhino, has arrived from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. He's now getting settled in and meeting the zoo's 38-year-old rhino, Mashile. While they get acquainted, zoo officials say you may not see the pair in their habitat until winter is over.

A few local men's college hoops teams will be on the court tomorrow. Number-10 Nebraska will visit Northwestern tomorrow afternoon in Evanston. The Cornhuskers will enter at 17-and-0.Elsewhere, Kansas State visits Oklahoma State while Omaha is on the road against Oral Roberts.

The University of Nebraska women's basketball team is returning home following a loss on the road. Amiah Hargrove scored 21 points as the Huskers fell to Michigan State last night 73-to-71.Nebraska is 14-and-four overall.