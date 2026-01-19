KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 1/19/26

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says the shooting took place Friday night following a chase that had ended in Sioux County. Authorities say a Scotts Bluff County deputy and a Mitchell police officer fired their weapons near South Five Road and South E Road, and the driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Danielle Jensen is urging eligible teens to register to vote. She says 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by November 3rd this year will be eligible to vote in the upcoming elections. New voters need to provide their name, address, date of birth and a valid photo ID.

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles announces the launch of "Ask the DMV." It's a new AI-powered assistant available on the Nebraska DMV website. The tool is designed to make it easier for residents to find information, navigate DMV services and receive answers to common questions quickly and efficiently. Nebraskans are urged to visit the DMV website to check out the new future.

The Sioux City Police and Fire Departments are vying for funding from the City Council. Council members met with department heads on Friday to outline expenditures in its 2027 fiscal budget. The city is divvying up more than 96-million dollars through its Capital Improvement Program, beginning on July 1st.The fire department is asking for newer trucks and renovations to one of its fire stations while the police department is asking for a second tactical vehicle. A finalized budget is expected to be approved by the council on April 13th.

No injuries are reported after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Papillion. The blaze broke out Saturday afternoon near 84th and Centennial. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lola's Fine Sauces of West Des Moines is suing a company over exploding bottles. Lola's alleges Ecoideas breached their contract by failing to prepare their product properly. Complaints of salsa that bubbled, fermented and exploded forced Lola's to incur hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages since their agreement in 2023.Ecoideas had promised to provide one million units that met Lola's production standards. Lola's is suing the company for 700-thousand dollars.

The college basketball season is heading into a new week. Creighton hosts Xavier on Wednesday night in Omaha. The team has lost three of five to enter at 11-and-8.In other action, Omaha hosts South Dakota on Wednesday night. The Mavericks have won two of their last three to sit at 9-and-11.