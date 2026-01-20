KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 1/20/26

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is saying she's determined the appropriate percentage to increase public school funding by. Despite the national rate of inflation at two-point-seven percent, Reynolds says her proposal would increase funding per pupil in Iowa by two-percent for the 2026-27 school year. She tells KTIV Siouxland, it's the same increase she proposed last year. In 2025, Reynolds and the legislature agreed to provide additional funding for transportation and other activities. She says schools need to look at where they spent pandemic funding and that it should not be used for ongoing expenses.

The Tyson Foods plant in Lexington is closing its doors today. The closure, which was first announced last year, will leave more than three thousand people without jobs. State officials say Tyson will keep about 100 workers at the Lexington facility for now, but the company has not indicated if it plans to sell the plant.

The closure of the Tyson Foods plant in Lexington is drawing attention at the national level. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins last week to stop the closure of the plant, claiming that shuttering the plant would violate the Packers and Stockyards Act. The federal act prohibits the manipulation or control of pricing in the meat packing industry.

Several homes in Omaha are impacted by a water main break. Officials say Sunday's water main break affected nine homes near 174th and Parker Street. Crews worked to repair the broken line to restore service to impacted residents.

A burst pipe is impacting the Creighton University campus. Officials say water pipe burst yesterday at the Rigge Science Building. The building was closed following the incident, and crews worked to clean up the damage. University officials hope to reopen the building today.

Fire crews in Omaha are still on the scene of a fire that broke out on Saturday. KETV reports the fire erupted in a building at 20th and L streets, and was quickly upgraded to three alarms. Firefighters were hampered by a limited water supply as well as the freezing temperatures. They're still putting out hotspots, as the investigation into the cause gets underway. No one was hurt.

Three downtown Omaha streets are closed due to construction for the Omaha Streetcar project. Farnam Street between 13th and 14th streets is closed for the next two weeks, while 12th Street south of Harney and 16th Street southbound are both closed for the next month. The street closures will allow for the completion of water and sewer work.

