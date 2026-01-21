KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 1/21/26

The United States Senate has failed to pass a War Powers Resolution that sought to block the U.S. military from continuing its use of force in Venezuela. A bipartisan group of lawmakers have also voiced concerns over President Trump's rhetoric to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland but few have signaled impeachment except Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon, who said he'd consider the idea of impeaching the president over his foreign policy measures.

Governor Jim Pillen says education is a main priority as he lays out his legislative goals for the state. Speaking yesterday at Central Community College, Pillen said students should not lack reading skills and should have academic help when they need it. The Republican also says he's working immediately on this priority due to the shortened legislative session. Pillen says that he and those around him have "got to make sure we focus on kids."

A proposed bill in the Nebraska Senate is aimed at helping firefighters battling cancer. The legislation would provide worker's compensation benefits to firefighters diagnosed with cancer without requiring them to prove that their cancer came from the job. The measure was introduced by State Senator Dave Wordekemper of Fremont, who is a longtime firefighter.

The death of a Community Corrections Center-Lincoln prison inmate is under investigation. The Nebraska Department of Corrections announced yesterday that 37-year-old Bryan Johnson died at a hospital on Friday. Johnson was serving a two-to-six-year sentence out of Lancaster County for refusal of a chemical test, driving during revocation, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Nebraska corrections officials are confirming the death of an inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. Sixty-seven-year-old Manny Escobar de Bermudez died at a hospital on Saturday. He was serving 21-to-23 years out of Saline County for first-degree sexual assault and child abuse. He was being treated for a medical condition.

The largest employer in Lexington has officially closed its doors. This comes after Tyson Foods announced last fall that it's shutting down its beef processing plant in order to "right-size" its beef business. The closure will result in more than 32 hundred people, in a town of ten thousand people, losing their jobs. Politicians at both the state and national level spoke against parts of the move, claiming the closure is illegal. An analysis done by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows that the closure will result in a statewide loss of over three-billion dollars.

