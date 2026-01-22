KIOS FM Local News For Thursday, 1/22/26

Parts of Nebraska are expecting extreme winter conditions. An Extreme Cold Watch is in effect for northern Nebraska from tonight through tomorrow morning. Wind chills as low as 33-degrees below zero could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit from former Huskers football coach Scott Frost. Frost filed a lawsuit against the university last month, claiming the school violated his contract and mishandled millions of dollars in buyout payments after he was fired in 2022.The Board of Regents filed a motion on Friday citing an insufficient service of process and claimed the lawsuit should have been addressed to the Nebraska Attorney General or deputy attorney general.

Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley is accusing Bellevue city officials of misusing public property for personal gain. Foley's audit report alleges Bellevue city officials improperly purchased surplus city vehicles at discounted prices. Foley says multiple city vehicles were sold to public employees under particularly suspicious circumstances. Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike says an independent evaluation found no violations of city policy.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is seeking a sixth term in office. The Republican Kleine filed for re-election yesterday. He previously served as the Chief of the Criminal Bureau for the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, and as Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney from 1991 to 2003.

Former State Senator Lynne Walz is running for Governor in 2026. This comes after Walz hinted she would enter the race if her concerns for the state matched those of Nebraskans in November. The Democrat says that she believes she has "more in common than what divides us" and will be focused on Nebraska's future. Walz will be going up against current Governor Jim Pillen who is seeking his second four-year term. The Democratic primary is on May 12th.

The Nebraska Department of Labor is providing assistance to those impacted by the Tyson Foods plant closing. The closure resulted in more than 32-hundred-people, in a town of ten-thousand-people, losing their jobs. The department says staff will be available this week to assist workers with creating a resume, finding a job and filing unemployment claims. Workers will also have the opportunity t o complete an employment survey regarding job search needs. The department is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday at its Grand Island and Lexington offices.