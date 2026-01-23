KIOS FM Local News or Friday, 1/23/26

Parts of Nebraska are experiencing dangerous cold temperatures. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern Nebraska until today at 10:00 a.m. Windchills as low as 29-degrees below zero could result in frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Snow is moving into parts of Nebraska. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of northern Nebraska and the panhandle until tomorrow morning. Two to four inches of snow is expected to fall on the region, and drivers are being warned about possible slick road conditions.

Roughly 200 of Nebraska's National Guard members are being sent to Washington D.C. Governor Jim Pillen announced today that they will be going to serve as security for the country's 250th anniversary celebration. Nebraska is joining 10 other states after being asked to keep national monuments safe. The mission will last between 90-to-120-days and that the project is federally funded. The troops will be sent in late February.

The watchdog organization Common Cause is filing a lawsuit to stop the release of information to the Department of Justice. This comes after the DOJ requested voter data from the Nebraska Secretary of State to "make sure voter registration records are accurate and secure. "Voting rights groups say the federal government should stay out from handling sensitive data and that it could make it a target for hacking if put into a federal database. The lawsuit will be heard on January 29th.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is replacing the Nebraska Medicine board of directors. The moves comes after the hospital board of directors came under the scrutiny of the Nebraska Attorney General over the Clarkson Regional Health deal. The regents announced yesterday that they have installed an interim board in response to a lawsuit filed by Nebraska medicine's board against its owners.

The Nebraska Commission on Problem Gambling may soon be eliminated. A proposed bill would disband the commission and transfer its services to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with reduced funding. The commission connects people to free counseling services for gambling addiction.

ADM Milling Company is ceasing flour milling operations at its Lincoln facility. The company says the closure is part of a plan to improve mill operations across the country. Flour production and production of extruded products will not be impacted. About 30 workers will reportedly be laid off.