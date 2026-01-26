KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 1/26/26

Extreme cold temperatures are impacting Nebraska. Much of the state is under a Cold Weather Advisory until today at 9:00 a.m. Wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero could lead result in frostbite on exposed skin after 30 minutes.

A protest is held in Omaha following a second deadly shooting in Minnesota involving ICE. Demonstrators gathered for a peaceful protest yesterday afternoon at 72nd and Dodge. Officials say there were no interactions involving law enforcement during the event, and no arrests were reported.

Lincoln is seeing their first detection of Measles. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said measles had recently been detected in a local wastewater sample. Conducting of the wastewater testing began in May, with this being the first time it had been detected in any sample. No cases of measles have been reported in Lancaster County at this time.

Staff from Lincoln Electric System are going to North Carolina ahead of Winter Storm Fern.12 employees are traveling to Shelby, North Carolina so they can start restoration to power as soon as the weather allows. The storm is expected to cause significant ice-related outages across the region, as well as deliver destructive ice and heavy snow across 34-states. Strong winds are also expected to worsen the conditions.

The Tyson Foods plant is extended employment for a limited group of workers. This comes after the major beef-processing plant announced last fall that it's shutting down its beef processing plant in order to "right-size" its beef business. Nearly 300-workers will temporarily stay on the payroll to perform "closure-related duties" before being "permanently terminated on a staggered timeline." More than 30-percent of the town's population were employed at the plant before it closed.

A fire in Omaha is ruled in accidental in nature. Four residents were displaced after a fire broke out late Friday night near 52nd and Hickory streets. Officials say an electrical event led to the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The college basketball season continues. Creighton will be on the road against Marquette tomorrow night. The Bluejays have won two of three to enter at 12-and-8.In other action, Omaha is at home against South Dakota State on Wednesday night. The Mavericks have split their last four to sit at 10-and-12.