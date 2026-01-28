KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 1/28/26

Four people are detained by ICE after showing up to the Douglas County Courthouse on Monday. The arrests prevented the four from appearing at their scheduled criminal hearings. Defense Attorney Robert Larson said one of his clients worked out a plea deal and was ready to proceed when ICE agents detained him minutes before his appointment. The judge denied the request to postpone the hearing of the clients.

A new bill is looking to invalidate drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants. Senator Bob Anderson introduced the bill during this legislative session and called it a "common sense bill that protects public safety. "State law already prohibits them form getting a license unless they provide lawful status proof, but this legislation would invalidate all licenses despite having the paperwork. Exemptions to this would be for active-duty military, full time students and temporary agriculture workers.

Nebraska's unemployment rate is unchanged. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate was three percent in December. Officials say the state's unemployment rate has been unchanged for the past eight months.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is eliminating a proposal to cut caregiver hours for families caring for medically needy relatives. The agency removed a previously proposed 40-hour weekly cap on personal care services for live-in caregivers and a proposed 70-hour combined limit on Legally Responsible Individual personal care and companion services. Governor Jim Pillen says based on conversations with dedicated family members and Aged and Disabled Waiver recipients, he directed the Department of Health and Human Services to make changes to ensure families continue receiving the support they need.

Nebraska lawmakers are considering a proposal to hold back third graders who fail a reading assessment. The legislature's Education Committee discussed Legislative Bill 1050 yesterday. The measure was brought forward at the request of Governor Jim Pillen, citing a 2024 study showing that Nebraska fourth graders are 40th in the nation in reading.

Another candidate is entering the race for Lancaster County Sheriff. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin becomes the second candidate to run for sheriff in the 2026 election. Houchin and Jay Pitts are trying to replace longtime Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, who is retiring at the end of his current term.

The college basketball season continues. Omaha is at home against South Dakota State tonight. The Mavericks have split their last four to sit at 10-and-12.