KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 1/29/26

Lancaster County is confirming its first measles case in decades. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported the first confirmed measles case in the county since 1990 yesterday. The case involves an adult who was vaccinated and had no out-of-state travel history. Officials say people who were at the Walmart at 47-hundred North 27th Street in Lincoln on January 18th from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. and at Med Elite Urgent Care at 7120 South 69th Street on January 25th from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. may have been exposed.

A former Nebraska State Senator wants an investigation into Governor Jim Pillen. Dan McKeon has asked state Attorney General Mike Hilgers to look into a two-point-five-million-dollar no-bid bioecnomy contract. He says it was awarded to a registered lobbyist who's a personal associable of Pillen's. The "Nebraska Examiner" reports the contract has already been flagged by the state Auditor of Public Accounts due to the lack of competitive bidding and possible favoritism. McKeon resigned from the legislature just before senators were set to vote on his expulsion.

The Council Bluffs Community School District is looking for a new leader. Superintendent Vickie Murillo has been hired as the next superintendent of the Independence, Missouri, School District. Murillo, who begins her new job on July 1st, has served the Council Bluffs district for the past nine years.

Governor Jim Pillen is promoting school choice. The governor signed a proclamation yesterday declaring this week as Nebraska School Choice Week. Pillen signed an executive order last September that made Nebraska the first state to opt in to the federal tax credit for school choice scholarships.

Three bills that deal with fighting crime are being considered in the Iowa state House. Republicans are pushing a bill that would create a three strike system that would force offenders to serve a 20-year sentence without parole if they reach the three-strike limit. They are also proposing adjustments to the bail system to keep up with inflation. A third bill would create a dashboard for citizens to see sentencing, bond and court efficiency data. The bills will have to pass through subcommittee before being heard on the House floor and then passed on to the Senate.

A man found dead in a ditch in rural Adams County is being identified. Authorities say the body of 44-year-old Jeremy Trausch of Roseland was discovered yesterday west of Juniata, with his pickup truck nearby. So far Trausch's case of death hasn't been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nebraska State Patrol.

