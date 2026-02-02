KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 2/2/26

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is saying a lawsuit targeting protections for gender dysphoria was nixed. Iowa was one of 17 states that aimed to block the Biden administration's decision to add gender dysphoria to a list of disabilities covered by a law known as Section 504.Bird's office said it was part of a scheme to codify and push transgender ideologies in schools. Disability advocates criticized the lawsuit because they said the decision would impact all Section 504 protections and allow places to refuse accommodations for people with disabilities. In February 2025, the lawsuit was put on hold and in April, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the Biden-era rule was unenforceable.

Omaha police are investigating a shooting. Police were called to the area of North 40th and Boyd streets late Saturday night and found 20-year-old Tyrell Peak suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say the gunfire came from outside a building, and Peak was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No injuries are reported following a fire in Omaha. The fire broke out early yesterday morning near 90th and Blondo streets. Authorities say the building was vacant with no utilities. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A suspect is under arrest following a swatting call in Omaha. Police along with the FBI arrested a student on Friday for terroristic threats. Omaha police were notified of a threat of a potential shooting that was shared on social media on January 22nd.

The Creighton men's basketball team is dealing with a loss. Nik Graves scored 17 points as the Bluejays fell to UConn 86-to-58 on Saturday. Creighton is 12-and-10 overall.

The Cornhuskers have now been handed two straight losses. Fifth-ranked Nebraska lost to Number-10 Illinois 78-69 in Lincoln. Braden Frager came off the bench to score a team-high 20 points while knocking down six three-pointers. The Huskers are now 20-and-2 overall and 9-and-2 in Big Ten play. They travel to play Rutgers on Saturday morning.

The Jayhawks are on the road for Big 12 action. Kansas will visit Texas Tech tonight in Lubbock. The Jayhawks have won five in-a-row to enter at 16-and-5.In other action, Creighton visits Georgetown on Wednesday night. The Bluejays are 12-and-10.Omaha will visit North Dakota on Thursday night. The Mavericks sit at 12-and-12.