KIOS Opens Its Doors for Open OmahaPlan Your Visit at OpenOmaha.org
Ever wonder how your favorite public radio station actually works? On Saturday, August 8th, you can find out.
KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio, is a proud stop on Open Omaha, the free, all-ages community open house presented by Omaha by Design. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., we are throwing open our doors and inviting you inside to see how we get on the air, meet the team, and explore the home of Omaha Public Radio.
Best of all, it is completely free and self-guided. Come when you can, stay as long as you like, and make it part of a day exploring 50 venues across the city.
What You Can Do
- Tour the studios and watch live radio happen in real time.
- Get behind the mic and record your own station promo, which we will air on KIOS in special compilations over the following weeks.
- Meet the team behind the voices you hear every day.
- Explore our history as a station that has been on the air since 1969.
- Browse our jazz collection, part of the KIOS sound for decades.
- Share your story with Stuart Chittenden, host of the show Lives, who will be recording interviews with visitors for upcoming episodes.
A Little About KIOS
KIOS 91.5 is Omaha Public Radio, the metro's home for NPR news alongside jazz and locally produced programs. Licensed to the Omaha Public Schools, KIOS first signed on in 1969 as a broadcasting class in the basement of Omaha Central High School and has grown into a full public radio service for the Omaha and Council Bluffs area. As a listener-supported, noncommercial station, KIOS is powered by the community it serves. Open Omaha is our chance to welcome that community through the door.
Event Details
- What
- Open Omaha, a free community-wide open house presented by Omaha by Design. KIOS is one of 50 participating venues.
- When
- Saturday, August 8, 2026, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Where
- KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio, 3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
- Cost
- Free and open to all ages
- Format
- Self-guided. Visit at your own pace, no registration required.
Make a Day of It
KIOS is just one of 50 stops on this year's Open Omaha. Download the Open Omaha app, browse the full list of venues, and map out your route.
We will see you Saturday, August 8th.Explore All Venues at OpenOmaha.org