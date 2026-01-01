Ever wonder how your favorite public radio station actually works? On Saturday, August 8th, you can find out.

KIOS 91.5, Omaha Public Radio, is a proud stop on Open Omaha, the free, all-ages community open house presented by Omaha by Design. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., we are throwing open our doors and inviting you inside to see how we get on the air, meet the team, and explore the home of Omaha Public Radio.

Best of all, it is completely free and self-guided. Come when you can, stay as long as you like, and make it part of a day exploring 50 venues across the city.