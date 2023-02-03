The 2023 UNO/OPA Jazz Festival will take place at UNO on Friday, February 24 and at the Holland Center in downtown Omaha on Saturday, February 25.

Friday will include daytime professional performances and clinics.

The Friday evening headliner performance will feature the Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra (MAYJO) and the Great Plains Great Big Band featuring professional guest artists and adjudicators.

Saturday will feature a clinic presented by Bria Skonberg and an evening performance by MAYJO and the UNO Jazz Ensemble featuring Bria Skonberg and other special guest artists.

Please note: Tickets for the Friday and Saturday evening concerts are sold out. For more information on performances in this festival, you may visit:

https://www.unomaha.edu/college-of-communication-fine-arts-and-media/music/community-engagement/jazz-festival.php