Huntertones to perform at the Lied Center

The Huntertones brings people together with fun, imaginative, fearless music. The group’s high-energy, horn-driven sound fuses inspired improvisation and adventurous composition, melding jazz, funk, rock, and soul. Individually, members of Huntertones have compiled a diverse resume of collaborations with top artists, including Jon Batiste, Snarky Puppy, Stevie Wonder, Andy Grammer, Ed Sheeran, and more. The Huntertones will perform on Thursday, April 13 at the Lied Center Main Stage in Lincoln. Showtime is 7:30pm. For more information you may visit www.liedcenter.org

