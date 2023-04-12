© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Huntertones to perform at the Lied Center

Published April 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
The Huntertones brings people together with fun, imaginative, fearless music. The group’s high-energy, horn-driven sound fuses inspired improvisation and adventurous composition, melding jazz, funk, rock, and soul. Individually, members of Huntertones have compiled a diverse resume of collaborations with top artists, including Jon Batiste, Snarky Puppy, Stevie Wonder, Andy Grammer, Ed Sheeran, and more. The Huntertones will perform on Thursday, April 13 at the Lied Center Main Stage in Lincoln. Showtime is 7:30pm. For more information you may visit www.liedcenter.org

