Brownville Concert Series: ROAR! Music of the Jazz Age

Acclaimed vocalist Carole J. Bufford takes audiences back to a time where flappers, vamps and sheiks were shimmying in gin joints, as a whirl of great social and political change happened all around, in "ROAR! Music of the Jazz Age". The show features classics from the Jazz Age songbook made famous by the likes of Sophie Tucker, Louis Armstrong, Al Jolson, Fats Waller, Bessie Smith, Helen Morgan, Ruth Etting, and more. Two cabaret performances are scheduled, on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at 7:30pm. There will also be a concert on Sunday, May 7 at 2pm. For more information you may visit www.brownvilleconcertseries.com or call the box office at (402)875-3331.

