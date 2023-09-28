Omaha Blues Society Events-October 2023

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

///////////////////////////

Thursday October 5th

6:00-9:00 PM

Too Slim and The Taildraggers at Barnato

///////////////////////

Thursday October 19th:

6:00-9:00 PM

JW Jones at Philly Sports Bar & Grill

////////////////////////

Friday October 27th:

5:30 PM

All-Star City Blues with Rockin' Johnny Burgin,

Marie Martens and more at the B Bar

/////////////////////////////

For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,

please visit www.omahablues.com

