Content from KIOS staff relating to jazz, blues, and all kinds of music.
Omaha Blues Society Events-October 2023
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
Thursday October 5th
6:00-9:00 PM
Too Slim and The Taildraggers at Barnato
Thursday October 19th:
6:00-9:00 PM
JW Jones at Philly Sports Bar & Grill
Friday October 27th:
5:30 PM
All-Star City Blues with Rockin' Johnny Burgin,
Marie Martens and more at the B Bar
For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,
please visit www.omahablues.com