Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Omaha Blues Society Events-December 2023
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
///////////////////////////
Thursday December 7
Mike Zito with Special Guests Vertigo, a BluesEd Band
The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St, Omaha
5:30-9:00 PM
///////////////////////
Thursday December 14
Mississippi Heat
The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St, Omaha
6:00-9:00 PM
////////////////////////
Friday December 22
Holiday Show with Matt Cox and The Marauders
The B Bar 4330 Leavenworth, Omaha
5:30 PM
/////////////////////////////
For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,
please visit www.omahablues.com