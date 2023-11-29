Omaha Blues Society Events-December 2023

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

Thursday December 7

Mike Zito with Special Guests Vertigo, a BluesEd Band

The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St, Omaha

5:30-9:00 PM

Thursday December 14

Mississippi Heat

The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St, Omaha

6:00-9:00 PM

Friday December 22

Holiday Show with Matt Cox and The Marauders

The B Bar 4330 Leavenworth, Omaha

5:30 PM

For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,

please visit www.omahablues.com

