Content from KIOS staff relating to jazz, blues, and all kinds of music.
Omaha Blues Society Events-January 2024
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
Friday January 26th: 5:30-8:30 PM
BSO Presents Jack Greer with The Omaha Blues
Coalition at the B Bar 4330 Leavenworth
For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,
please visit www.omahablues.com