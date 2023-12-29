Omaha Blues Society Events-January 2024

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

///////////////////////////

Friday January 26th: 5:30-8:30 PM

BSO Presents Jack Greer with The Omaha Blues

Coalition at the B Bar 4330 Leavenworth

/////////////////////////////////

For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,

please visit www.omahablues.com

