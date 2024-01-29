Postmodern Jukebox is ‘Pop Music in a Time Machine’!

Postmodern Jukebox is returning to Lincoln! Postmodern Jukebox invites you to a dazzling, inspiring trip through the PMJ Universe — where modern-day earworms and iconic pop hits alike are reimagined in classic genres like 1920s jazz, Swing, Doo-wop and Motown, and brought to life by a cast of some of the world ’s best singers, dancers, and instrumentalists. Think “The Great Gatsby” meets “Sinatra at the Sands” meets “Back! …To The Future”.

When pianist Scott Bradlee started the time-twisting musical collective from a basement apartment in Queens, NY, an online, “viral” success story was born —one that quickly led to sold out shows across North America and Europe in the Summer of 2014. The touring act received rave reviews from industry publications and world-renowned artists alike. In the years that followed, “PMJ” built a reputation as the “Saturday Night Live of Singers” by introducing audiences to dozens of exceptional musical artists —many of whom had been previously overlooked by the modern record industry — and turning them into bonafide stars. Ten years and two billion views on their YouTube channel later, a Postmodern Jukebox show has become something of an annual musical tradition for hundreds of thousands of dedicated fans all over the world — fans that often show up dressed to the nines in their vintage best, eager to immerse themselves in the experience.

Postmodern Jukebox will perform at the Lied Center in Lincoln on February 24 at 7:30pm. For more information you may visit www.liedcenter.org