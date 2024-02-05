Experience jazz “club style” with the Metro Jazz Quintet in the intimate setting of the Lied Commons. This new quintet includes many of the finest jazz musicians in Nebraska performing a wide variety of your favorite legendary jazz composers. Enjoy songs like “I Got Rhythm” & more. The Lied Commons club scene will feature table and theater seating, a candlelight atmosphere, and drinks available for purchase throughout the evening. Showtime is Saturday, February 23rd at 7:30pm. For more details you may visit www.liedcenter.org/event/metro-jazz-quintet-gershwin

