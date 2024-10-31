Matsiko World Orphan Choir to perform in Omaha

About 600 million orphans and vulnerable children exist in our world, facing hunger, disease, and hopelessness.

Created under the auspices of the educational organization Matsiko Children International, the World Orphan Choir uses music in its mission to turn “the pain of loss, hunger, and hopelessness into personal empowerment.” The choir has performed at the White House under three different administrations, at the Rose Bowl and a number of major league sports stadiums across the US, and at Disneyland and Disney World..and just completed just a six-night run of concerts to sold-out audiences in New York's Lincoln Center.

The birth of Suite for Africa was prompted by jazz pianist/composer, Amina Figarova’s visits to Johannesburg, South Africa where working with the children left her thinking, ‘What can I do? How can I help?’ Her music, paired with lyrics from the choir's creative director, Mark Hegarty, made the project complete. Every word, every phrase that he wrote means the world to these kids.

“They sing from the bottom of their heart and that translates to the audience in volumes".

The Matsiko World Orphan Choir concert will take place Sunday November 17th at 4:00pm at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo Street. A free will donation will be available for those interested.

For more information you may visit Matsiko World Orphan Choir

