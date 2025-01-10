Capital Jazz Society: ﻿Winter Jazz Series

Capital Jazz Society presents the ﻿Winter Jazz Series at the Storm Cellar. The Capital Jazz Society continues its jazz series at the Storm Cellar with a fresh lineup, including Group Sax, Jonah Bennett Trio, Novak & Haar Trio, Peter Bouffard Trio, Bobby Gadoury & Sharon Kreimer, Tetsuya Nishiyama Trio, and the Jim Williamson Trio! Our 2025 Winter Jazz Series will take place every Monday 7pm-9pm from ﻿January 6th until March 31st at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S 13th Street in Lincoln. As in past seasons we will alternate between the Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz ensembles each week. These groups feature some of the best musicians from the Lincoln/Omaha area. Students and community members are also invited to sit in with the Monday Night Big Band during their second set! Admission is FREE! For more information you may visit www.artsincorporated.org/cjs