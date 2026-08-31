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Heartbeat
Hosted by Michael Lyon

Heartbeat is a KIOS podcast about medical science, research and the discoveries that touch our lives, in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Host Michael Lyon talks with physicians, scientists and researchers about the work they're doing to better understand disease, improve health and advance medicine. From groundbreaking research to the questions that affect us every day, Heartbeat explores the science behind better health and the people working to make a difference.

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