© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KATM New Logo.png
KIOS at the Movies

KIOS at the Movies: 2023 True / False Film Festival | Part 1

By Joshua LaBure
Published March 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT
F6F26C19-7F56-48AF-AB4D-61E2D05AAD2C.png

For the third year in a row, I had the opportunity to experience my favorite film festival: the True / False Film Festival, just down the road in Columbia, MO.

As in previous years, I went to see documentary films that experiment with non-fiction in surprising and interesting ways. This year did not disappoint, with incredible films, musicians, and artists flooding the city. Every screening I attended was sold out, and Columbia was brimming with life and art. This was a welcome change after years of hybrid festivals and what seemed like lighter-than-usual attendance last year.

Today, there are three films I want to highlight.

Time Bomb Y2K

2567AFA7-3233-4DEE-A649-07D2F020E2D4.jpeg

Filmmakers Brian Becker and Marley McDonald use a dearth of archival footage from the mid to late 90s to weave together a narrative and provide context for the Y2K panic as the year 2000 approaches. Some people feared that a bug in computer systems could essentially bring about the apocalypse.

This time in history is one that I remember vividly. As the millennium approached, I was 14 years old and grew up in a very fire-and-brimstone religious world in Southeast Texas. I remember neighbors buying plots of land to escape the chaos that would surely befall us in the cities. I was worried, but not on the level of those people. I also remember that on New Year's Eve 1999, my family wasn't all that concerned, but there was a tinge of "what if" hanging in the air.

My brother, cousins, and I were skateboarding in the front driveway while the adults were having drinks inside and Dick Clark was on the TV. We watched New Year's roll in from around the world and realized that we were fine. That time almost feels like a dream, but "Time Bomb Y2K" provides so much context that my pre-internet obsessed and fully formed pre-frontal cortex never gave me.

The film is beautifully put together. The sound design is top-notch and all-engrossing. The way the narrative is weaved with just the archival footage is proof of a master at their craft. The film is equal parts informative, scary, funny, and entertaining.

Before the film, a filmmaker I befriended at the festival and I were discussing if broadcast TV cameras and digital cinematography from the late 90s and early 2000s were just bad or if there was a possibility that it could look beautiful in a lo-fi way now. "Time Bomb Y2K" proved the latter.

Time Bomb Y2K is a beautiful film and it was bought by HBO at the Sundance film festival, so keep on the look out for its release in the coming months.

Ramona

4D216DEC-247F-4A2D-9DB1-1BDCF0537F8B.jpeg

The question of who has the right to tell someone's story is at the forefront of art today, whether you're a writer, painter, radio host, or filmmaker. Director, Victoria Linares Villegas, explores this question in her film, Ramona.

Originally planned as a short film, Ramona took an unexpected turn when the director and her lead actress, Camila Santana, began researching the film's main character: a pregnant teenager named Ramona. They met people in situations similar to the character in the film, which led to a fascinating and emotionally charged exploration in the form of a documentary.

The women being interviewed in rural areas The Dominican Republic share pieces of their lives, their struggles, and give advice on what the filmmakers should change in the script. The film doesn't offer easy answers, but it provides a beautiful and playful platform for discovery. The topics discussed aren't easy, yet there is strength and honesty in these women that is truly inspiring. There is also a biting critique of the way pregnancy is used a tool for patriarchy in their worlds.

The film is visually stunning, with wonderful sound and a seamless blend of documentary and narrative elements.

Ramona was one of my favorite films at the festival, and I highly recommend it to anyone.

Bad Press

B34B22DA-EBD5-4E17-8455-57C778E03ADC.jpeg
Tyler Graim
/
Angel in Archives appears in Bad Press by Rebecca Landsberry-Baker and Joe Peeler, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Tyler Graim

When the Muskogee nation began censoring the free press, reporter Angel Ellis and a cohort of colleagues fought the tribal government to stop censorship.

This film is enlightening about a community I know little about. Getting to know Angel and her colleagues from the newspapers and RV stations was an absolute joy. The film is engrossing; it pulls you in and doesn't let go. It's a film about an incredibly important subject, and because of Angel, it's entertaining and brimming with punk rock spirit. For example, Angel was a guest at the screening of the film and she came out bursting with energy, middle fingers up, with a standing ovation from the crowd.

I loved this movie! Although the filmmaking is fairly generic, the story and the characters are there, and you will be rooting for these journalists throughout.

Bad Press has distribution and should be available soon so keep a lookout.

That’s it for part one of my True / False coverage, tune in again next week for more.

Tags
KIOS at the Movies Filmcinematrue / false film festivaldocumentary
Stay Connected
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure
Related Content
  • dimitra_k._poster.jpg
    Arts
    On Documentary: Days and Nights of Dimitra K.
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on On Documentary presented by KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure, interviews director, Eva Stefani, and Producer, Amanda Livanou, of Days and Nights of Dimitra K at last year’s True / False Film Festival.
  • factory true
    Society & Culture
    KIOS at the Movies: Factory to the Workers with director Srđan Kovačević
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure, starts his coverage of the 2022 True / False Film Festival that just took place in Columbia, Missouri. On this episode he sits down with filmmaker, Srđan Kovačević, to discuss his new film Factory to the Workers.
  • Fire of Love Poster
    Arts
    KIOS at the Movies: Fire of Love (Rebroadcast)
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, we rebroadcast a conversation with Joshua LaBure & our own, Courtney Bierman, to discuss the now Academy Award Nominated documentary, Fire of Love.Fire of Love is now playing on Disney+ & HULU.
  • MV5BNTM0M2M4MzEtMmNkZS00MjUwLWJlYzYtNmQxYTM3Zjg0Yzk3XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTI4ODY3ODcx._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg
    Arts
    KIOS at the Movies: Landfall
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure highlights a new film called Deconstructing Karen, and then he is is joined by our own Courtney Bierman to discuss the documentary, Landfall.
  • the-mission_poster.jpg
    Arts
    KIOS at the Movies: The Mission
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure is joined by our own, Topher Booth, to discuss the new documentary from filmmaker, Tania Anderson, The Mission.
  • images.jpeg
    Arts
    KIOS at the Movies: The Automat
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure and Courtney Bierman discuss the new documentary The Automat.The Automat is now available on Kanopy.
  • MLXowciFAZC8mnexn4Hqf7FIRuiR1r_large.jpg
    Arts
    KIOS at the Movies: Cameraperson
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure, is joined by, Courtney Bierman, to discuss the 2016 documentary from cinematographer, Kirsten Johnson, Camerperson.Cameraperson is now streaming on HBO Max and Criterion Channel. It's also playing at Film Streams on September 20th.
  • wobblies poster.jpeg
    Society & Culture
    KIOS at the Movies: On Documentary | The Wobblies
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure, hosts a round table discussion with Community Programming Manager, Bilgesu Sisman, and Director of Marketing, Patrick Kinney, from Film Streams, as well as the Host of RevLeft Radio, Brett O’Shae, to discuss the newly restored 1979 Documentary about the IWW, The Wobblies.The Wobblies is playing on May 1st at Film Streams for a May Day celebration.
  • MV5BYzQ5OWRhMjktN2ZhOS00OTMzLWE1ZWItMjMxMGY2MWFiMzBhXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTAyMjQ3NzQ1._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg
    Arts
    KIOS at the Movies: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
    Joshua LaBure
    NPR Memberstation 91.5 KIOS-FM Omaha Public Radio producers, Joshua LaBure and Topher Booth discuss the new documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.
  • MV5BOWVlZDA2MjUtOGUxNC00NTQ0LWIwNDktZGExNDJhYmZjZjk5XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMjk1NzAxNg@@._V1_.jpg
    KIOS at the Movies: The Earth is Blue as an Orange
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure, is joined by our own Courtney Bierman to discuss what Joshua is calling his favorite documentary of 2022 so far, from Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Tsilyk, The Earth is Blue as an Orange.
  • MV5BMGEzNWY0N2ItM2UyZS00MjU1LThiNmEtZGFjMWJkOThiM2I1XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTAyMjQ3NzQ1._V1_.jpg
    Arts
    KIOS at the Movies: Cow with Taylor Radig
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure, is joined by Taylor Radig from Vegan Outreach to discuss the new documentary Cow from filmmaker, Andrea Arnold.
  • awmmalllighteverywherewebsize.jpg
    Arts
    KIOS at the Movies: All Light, Everywhere
    Joshua LaBure
    Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure, is joined by our own, Courtney Bierman, to discuss the 2021 documentary by Theo Anthony, All Light, Everywhere.All Light, Everywhere is now streaming on Kanopy.
Load More