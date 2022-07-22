Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure, is joined by our own, Courtney Bierman, to discuss the 2021 documentary by Theo Anthony, All Light, Everywhere.All Light, Everywhere is now streaming on Kanopy.