© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rgb_kios_at_the_movies_copy_2.jpg
KIOS at the Movies

Tags

KIOS at the Movies KIOS at the MoviesFilmcinema
Stay Connected
Joshua LaBure
Joshua Labure is a filmmaker, podcaster and a producer here at 91.5 KIOS Omaha Public Radio.
See stories by Joshua LaBure
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station. She has three pet rats and has seen almost every Audrey Hepburn movie.
See stories by Courtney Bierman
Related Content
Load More