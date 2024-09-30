Review of ”How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, the 2024 drama from Thai filmmaker Pat Boonnitipat, is at times melodramatic but ultimately a deeply satisfying tearjerker.

The film centers on M, a university dropout, portrayed by Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul, who takes on the role of caregiver for his terminally ill grandmother, Mengju (Usha “Taew” Seamkhum), hoping to inherit her estate. What begins as a cold, calculated move gradually transforms into a heartfelt exploration of family, morality, and the complexities of caregiving. Billkin and Taew deliver raw, moving performances that deeply immerse you in their evolving relationship.

I love how this film immediately draws you in, almost like a meditation. From the opening shots of swaying grass, accompanied by the gentle sounds of wind and birds, it gradually introduces the people gathering at the graveyard. Meanwhile, M, detached from his family, is lost in his headphones, absorbed in a game on his phone. The film subtly invites us to pause, connect with our surroundings, and, most importantly, with the people around us.

Boonnitipat strikes a delicate balance between sharp critiques of family dynamics and tender moments of human connection. Cinematographer Boonyanuch Kraithong’s stunning visuals add a rich, natural beauty to the film, enhancing the emotional weight of the story.

At its heart, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is not just about financial inheritance but the values, memories, and legacies we leave behind.

This is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates films that address complex family issues with humor, heart, and humanity. It’s already one of Thailand’s top-grossing films of the year, and for good reason.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is now in limited theatrical release.

