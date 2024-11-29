Two films streaming on Kanopy for your long weekend: "The Old Oak" & "Demon Mineral"

The Old Oak

Ken Loach, renowned for films like "Kes" and 'I, Daniel Blake," continues his tradition of spotlighting working-class struggles in England with his latest work, "The Old Oak."

The narrative follows TJ, the owner of a dilapidated bar in a working-class neighborhood, as he befriends Yara, a Syrian refugee photographer facing xenophobia from the very moment she arrives in town. TJ, scarred by a failed coal miner strikes that his father documented, rediscovers the essence of community and the significance of solidarity amidst political turmoil and rising right wing extremism.

As typical of Loach's films, "The Old Oak" appears simple on the surface but delves deep into the intricacies of irrational political behavior and the exploitation of poor folks and refugees. The movie is focused on how governments, developers and corporations manipulate racial, class, and religious divides to maintain power, urging for unity and collective action.

In a poignant moment, TJ articulates the necessity for workers to recognize their strength in numbers and stand united inspiring Yara to pull TJ in to take action, advocating for a community based on mutual support regardless of backgrounds. "The Old Oak" serves as a reminder of the power individuals hold when they come together against systemic injustices.

This movie moved me to tears. While some debate its realism, I believe in the power of this story, especially in times of great adversity. In a world filled with pain, on going war, poverty, and overwhelming inequality, embracing a utopian vision, built on collective action, offers a glimmer of hope. I encourage you to experience "The Old Oak.’

Demon Mineral

"Demon Mineral," the new documentary by filmmaker Hadley Austin, is a true cinematic marvel. From its opening scenes, captured in a washed-out black and white palette, set just a half-hour's drive from the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon, the film evokes a sense of the sacred and the ethereal—a sentiment keenly felt by the native communities affected by the nearby uranium mines.

With a palpable sense of reverence, the film unfolds gracefully, weaving a narrative that keeps viewers engaged and intrigued. Filled with unexpected twists and turns, both thematically and in its innovative filmmaking techniques, "Demon Mineral" seamlessly blends stunning imagery with raw verité footage and poignant voiceover, delivered in eloquent prose. The thoughtful sound design further enhances the immersive experience, offering a true sense of place, while the subtle score serves as a delicate accent to the storytelling.

At its core, "Demon Mineral" is a meditation on the stewardship of our natural resources—the very foundation of our existence. It confronts themes of colonization, the detrimental effects of capitalism, and the relentless pursuit of extraction in the name of progress.

A particularly memorable sequence is a montage featuring breathtaking desert landscapes from classic John Wayne films and the Westerns of the early to mid-1900s. Here, the film skillfully explores the dialectic between humanity's appreciation for the vast, untamed wilderness and its propensity for grandiose delusions—especially prevalent in the historical context of the United States, where a sense of entitlement to the land disregards the indigenous communities who first inhabited it.

Both of these films are now streaming on Kanopy.