Favorite Blu-rays of 2024 with Genevieve Radosti: Podcast Version

Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure is joined by writer and film critic Genevieve Radosti for a lively discussion about their favorite Blu-ray releases of 2024.

Genevieve’s picks:

3: The Horrible Doctor Hichcock (Vinegar Syndrome) & Danza Macabre Volume 2: Castle of Blood (Sevrin Films)

2: The Blair Witch Project (Second Sight)

1. Looking for Mr. Goodbar (Vinegar Syndrome)

Joshua’s Picks:

3. Spirit of ‘45 (The Film Desk)

2. The Blair Witch Project (Second Sight)

1. Twilight (Arbelos)