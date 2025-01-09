© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS at the Movies

Favorite Blu-rays of 2024 with Genevieve Radosti: Podcast Version

By Joshua LaBure
Published January 9, 2025 at 11:29 PM CST

Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure is joined by writer and film critic Genevieve Radosti for a lively discussion about their favorite Blu-ray releases of 2024.

Genevieve’s picks:

3: The Horrible Doctor Hichcock (Vinegar Syndrome) & Danza Macabre Volume 2: Castle of Blood (Sevrin Films)

2: The Blair Witch Project (Second Sight)

1. Looking for Mr. Goodbar (Vinegar Syndrome)

Joshua’s Picks:

3. Spirit of ‘45 (The Film Desk)

2. The Blair Witch Project (Second Sight)

1. Twilight (Arbelos)

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
