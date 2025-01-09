Favorite Blu-rays of 2024 with Genevieve Radosti: Podcast Version
Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure is joined by writer and film critic Genevieve Radosti for a lively discussion about their favorite Blu-ray releases of 2024.
Genevieve’s picks:
3: The Horrible Doctor Hichcock (Vinegar Syndrome) & Danza Macabre Volume 2: Castle of Blood (Sevrin Films)
2: The Blair Witch Project (Second Sight)
1. Looking for Mr. Goodbar (Vinegar Syndrome)
Joshua’s Picks:
3. Spirit of ‘45 (The Film Desk)
2. The Blair Witch Project (Second Sight)
1. Twilight (Arbelos)